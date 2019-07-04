The state of corporate corruption in South Africa

The Zondo Commission into state capture and the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation has become a familiar serial for many South Africans as corporate corruption takes centre stage. The South African Business Ethics Survey for 2019 has sited that the ethics of organisations should filter from the top down but in South Africa there is a major loss of ethical behaviour amongst various levels of management. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Paul Vorster, Senior Research Specialist at the Ethics Institute.