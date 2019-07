Embracing 4IR in SA’s job market

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a vision to create a million data scientists over the next 10 years, with Gauteng province already working to create one thousand new tech related jobs for the youth. However, with the 4th Industrial Revolution becoming advanced in digitisation citizen’s jobs are at risk .So how do we foster the jobs that won’t likely be affected by the 4th industrial revolution? Joining CNBC Africa is Arjun Khoosal, co-Founder of Kandua.