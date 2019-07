Old Mutual to oppose former CEO Peter Moyo’s court application

Old Mutual intends to file papers opposing the application by former CEO Peter Moyo to be reinstated, have the appointment of a new CEO halted and have the insurers Chairman Trevor Manual and non-executive directors declared delinquent among other things. Old Mutual will deliver a full response to Moyo’s allegations in Court on July 16. Old Mutual's Chief Communications Officer Tabby Tsengiwe joins CNBC Africa for more.