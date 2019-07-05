Should Naspers shareholders take up Prosus shares?

Its decision time for Naspers shareholders. They are required to make a choice between taking up shares in Prosus, the new European-listed business that will hold Naspers’ non-SA investments, including its stake in Tencent, or taking up additional Naspers shares. Should you elect Prosus shares, which is the outcome if you take no action, you will likely trigger a capital gains tax liability. For example if you own 500 shares you will likely trigger a CGT liability of around R83 033. So what should you do? Henry Biddlecombe, Portfolio Manager at Anchor Capital South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.