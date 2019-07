Tsogo Sun’s Ravi Nadasen on unbundling, turning 50

One of South Africa’s biggest hotel groups is celebrating 50 years in the South African hospitality industry. Tsogo Sun Hotels has also recently listed on the JSE, opening a door for investors to access the hotel operations, but also to access its limited service hotel brand that launches in December. Ravi Nadasen the COO of Tsogo Sun Hotels joins CNBC Africa for more.