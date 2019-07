Is leapfrogging the answer to Africa’s economic challenges?

For Africa to catch up with the Forth Industrial Revolution and the rest of the world, the word, "leapfroging," has been used quite often. But at the Ongoing Africa 50 forum, some of the main speakers seem to think otherwise, Faith Keza is the CEO of Irembo and she caught up with CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera on how Africa can bridge this gap without necessarily leapfrogging.