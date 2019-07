Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana looks beyond annus horribilis

It has been a year since Sisa Ngebulana has been back at the helm of Rebosis. Probably one he would prefer to forget. The property group has been among the worst performers on the JSE in the last six months, Arrowhead plans to dispose of its stake, and it is battling with debt and selling assets to salvage the situation. Rebosis CEO, Sisa Ngebulana joins CNBC Africa for more....