#Africa50 GSM Panel: Innovation Hubs as Catalysts of Africa’s Innovation Economy

Countries across the continent are creating innovation hubs in the quest to develop ICT, which many are increasingly adopting upon realization of its importance to the economy. It’s vital to take stock of the contribution these platforms are offering and look at how innovators and entrepreneurs are making use of them. Tune in for the opening ceremony of the Investment Forum, followed by a panel discussion under the theme “Innovation Hubs as Catalysts of Africa’s Innovation Economy”...