Nigerian money market wrap Traders say it continues to be a liquidity play at the money markets. Olawale Hamed, Currency Trader at United Bank for Africa (UBA) joins CNBC Africa for more. July 10, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Engen fuels local entrepreneurs Videos Why Africa’s free trade agreement is a game changer for the continent CEO Interviews Bank of Kigali’s Diane Karusisi on the success of Rwanda’s investment drive, financing youth start-ups CEO Interviews Addressing Africa’s infrastructure funding gap Closing Bell West Africa Previewing the 2nd Africa Investment Forum Analyst Interviews Nigerian stocks close lower led by Airtel Africa, Forte Oil & DANGCEM CEO Interviews Is Zimbabwe ready to embrace renewables to address power crisis? CEO Interviews AfCFTA: Understanding the rules of origin Videos #Africa50 GSM Panel: Innovation Hubs as Catalysts of Africa’s Innovation Economy CEO Interviews Why property companies are reducing their Africa exposure Videos Setting Nigeria’s agenda for agriculture Uncategorized Listed property stocks are underperforming, here’s where to find value Uncategorized The JSE’s winners & laggards, how to pick the next CEO Interviews African Investment Forum: AfDB holds Abuja roadshow CEO Interviews Airtel Africa shares jump 10% on Nigeria listing Videos George Guvamatanga on why Zimbabwe’s economy is turning the corner Videos Virgin Money South Africa seek to expand digital payment services across the continent CEO Interviews FNB looks to digitise Islamic banking in SA Closing Bell West Africa GSE eyes demutualisation by year end Videos Addressing Africa’s under-investment in health sector Latest Posts Self-made millionaire: A simple chart changed the way I think about... July 10, 2019 Tanzania’s President urges country’s women to “set ovaries free” and bear... July 10, 2019 New PIC board appointed, includes Ramos, SARB governor reappointed July 10, 2019 Engen fuels local entrepreneurs July 10, 2019 Why Africa’s free trade agreement is a game changer for the... July 10, 2019 Video Engen fuels local entrepreneurs July 10, 2019 Why Africa’s free trade agreement is a game changer for the... July 10, 2019 Bank of Kigali’s Diane Karusisi on the success of Rwanda’s investment... July 10, 2019 Addressing Africa’s infrastructure funding gap July 10, 2019 Previewing the 2nd Africa Investment Forum July 10, 2019