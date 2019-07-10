Why Africa’s free trade agreement is a game changer for the continent

There are almost 300 trade treaty agreements worldwide according to data from The World Bank but none are as big as the one set in motion by the African Union. 54 countries have agreed to adopt a free trade area covering the continent. What does this mean for your next trip to the store to buy a loaf of bread? Bohani Hlungwane, Regional Head, Trade and Working Capital, Absa Corporate and Investment Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.