Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hints at rate cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has hinted at a possible rate cut in his testimony to the House Financial Services Committee (HFSC), noting that it would be an appropriate move if the trade spat was slowing down the economy. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s equities market was down 0.2 per cent on Wednesday. Robert Omotunde, Head of Investment Research at Afrinvest Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.