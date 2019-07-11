Ghana’s June inflation drops to 9.1% Ghana’s June headline inflation came in at 9.1 per cent, compared to the 9.4 per cent recorded in May. John Gatsi, Head of Finance Department at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) joins CNBC Africa for more. July 11, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos 20190711_TertiaJacobs_SARB Videos What Eskom bond holders urgently require Videos Why Woolworths is not out of the woods yet Videos Is Africa falling into a debt trap? Videos Airtel Africa shares drop further after Tuesday’s listing Videos CBN limits daily standing deposit facility to 2bn naira Videos #Africa50 GSM Presidential Conversation: Lessons from Visionary Leaders Videos Nigeria’s new cabinet: Who should make the cut? Analyst Interviews West Africa cocoa outlook CEO Interviews CASAC’s Lawson Naidoo on what the new NPA head should prioritise CEO Interviews Is protectionism necessary for local investors? CEO Interviews How can South Sudan attract more foreign direct investment? East Africa UN urges Kenya to reassess impact of Lamu coal plant Analyst Interviews What the presidential election tribunal means for Nigeria’s democracy Analyst Interviews Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hints at rate cut Videos Engen fuels local entrepreneurs Videos Why Africa’s free trade agreement is a game changer for the continent CEO Interviews Bank of Kigali’s Diane Karusisi on the success of Rwanda’s investment drive, financing youth start-ups CEO Interviews Addressing Africa’s infrastructure funding gap Closing Bell West Africa Previewing the 2nd Africa Investment Forum LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts 20190711_TertiaJacobs_SARB July 11, 2019 What Eskom bond holders urgently require July 11, 2019 Why Woolworths is not out of the woods yet July 11, 2019 Is Africa falling into a debt trap? July 11, 2019 Kenya has ordered Safaricom to shut down betting payments, here’s why July 11, 2019 Video 20190711_TertiaJacobs_SARB July 11, 2019 What Eskom bond holders urgently require July 11, 2019 Why Woolworths is not out of the woods yet July 11, 2019 Is Africa falling into a debt trap? July 11, 2019 Airtel Africa shares drop further after Tuesday’s listing July 11, 2019