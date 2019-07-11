How can South Sudan attract more foreign direct investment?

This week South Sudan celebrated their 8th Independence Day, as the youngest country in the world, you can imagine there's a long agenda of priorities to get through and financing them remains a challenge. With a sometimes tumultuous past, the country can be perceived as insecure or unpeaceful and Wek Bol and his team at Africa Business Connect (ABC) believe that to be one of the main obstacles for the country in securing the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that they need going forward. He joins CNBC Africa for more.