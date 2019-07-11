What the presidential election tribunal means for Nigeria’s democracy As Nigeria's presidential election tribunal hits full swing, Evans Ufeli, Constitutional Lawyer and Ken Okolugbo, Political Analyst both join CNBC Africa for more.... July 11, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Uncategorized RMB’s Milk Index: What milk prices across Africa reveal Videos Is protectionism necessary for local investors? Videos How can South Sudan attract more foreign direct investment? Videos UN urges Kenya to reassess impact of Lamu coal plant Uncategorized CBN’s renewed drive for financial inclusion Videos Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hints at rate cut Videos Engen fuels local entrepreneurs Videos Why Africa’s free trade agreement is a game changer for the continent CEO Interviews Bank of Kigali’s Diane Karusisi on the success of Rwanda’s investment drive, financing youth start-ups CEO Interviews Addressing Africa’s infrastructure funding gap Closing Bell West Africa Previewing the 2nd Africa Investment Forum Analyst Interviews Nigerian stocks close lower led by Airtel Africa, Forte Oil & DANGCEM Analyst Interviews Nigerian money market wrap CEO Interviews Is Zimbabwe ready to embrace renewables to address power crisis? CEO Interviews AfCFTA: Understanding the rules of origin Videos #Africa50 GSM Panel: Innovation Hubs as Catalysts of Africa’s Innovation Economy CEO Interviews Why property companies are reducing their Africa exposure Videos Setting Nigeria’s agenda for agriculture Uncategorized Listed property stocks are underperforming, here’s where to find value Uncategorized The JSE’s winners & laggards, how to pick the next Latest Posts South Africa’s Reserve Bank expected to cut rates, what you need... July 11, 2019 RMB’s Milk Index: What milk prices across Africa reveal July 11, 2019 Is protectionism necessary for local investors? July 11, 2019 How can South Sudan attract more foreign direct investment? July 11, 2019 UN urges Kenya to reassess impact of Lamu coal plant July 11, 2019 Video RMB’s Milk Index: What milk prices across Africa reveal July 11, 2019 Is protectionism necessary for local investors? July 11, 2019 How can South Sudan attract more foreign direct investment? July 11, 2019 UN urges Kenya to reassess impact of Lamu coal plant July 11, 2019 CBN’s renewed drive for financial inclusion July 11, 2019