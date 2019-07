Kenya launches diabetes management training

International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that there are approximately 460,000 people currently living with diabetes in Kenya, a total that is set to rise to over 1.3 million people within a generation. Yet, out of the estimated 7,000 active health practitioner, only 12 of these are endocrinologists that specialise in diabetes care. Peter Munyasi, Country Chair Kenya and General Manager for Sanofi East Africa Hub joins CNBC Africa for more.