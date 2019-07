First Bank of Nigeria holds seminar to enhance cross-border fintech collaborations

First Bank of Nigeria’s (FBN) joint seminar for financial and telecom regulators in Sub-Saharan Africa was an opportunity for stakeholders to explore avenues for collaboration. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole caught up with Musa Itopa Jimoh, Deputy Director for the Payment System Management Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) joins CNBC Africa for more.