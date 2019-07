Henry Rotich on demonetisation of Kenyan currency

Recently Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that in a bid to fight among other things corruption, money laundering and counterfeit currency, the country's 1,000 shillings note would be discontinued by October 1st. CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera caught up with Henry Rotich, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury at the Africa 50 GSM for more.