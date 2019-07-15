Rwanda hopes to achieve 35% urban population by 2024

The development of cities in Rwanda is very recent, and the urbanization rate currently stands at around 18.4 per cent and almost half of it is concentrated in Kigali. Despite the low urbanization rate, the annual growth rate of the urban population far exceeds the worldwide average of 1.8 per cent. It’s also above Africa’s urban growth rate of 3.2 per cent. Inhee Chung, Country Director for Global Green Growth Institute for Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.