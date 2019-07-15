Rwanda joins major infrastructure investment bank

Saturday saw the approval of three of the newest members of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Along with Benin and Djibouti, Rwanda joins the fold as the bank’s membership rises to 100 countries. According to the Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Richard Sezibera, the country joining the bank is an important step. Ken Agutamba, Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies (ICS) joins CNBC Africa Africa for more.