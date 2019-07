Ex PIC boss Dan Matjila defends his time in office

The PIC Commission of Inquiry into impropriety of investment decisions at the asset manager continues in Pretoria. The commission has been hearing from former CEO Dr Dan Matjila for 6 days. In today's hearing he was questioned on his knowledge and involvement in transactions like Ascendis Health and Mozambican oil refinery S&S Refinery. CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi filed this report.