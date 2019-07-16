Peter Moyo’s dismissal case lays bare corporate governance issues at Old Mutual

In the case of Peter Moyo versus Old Mutual, the lawfulness of his dismissal still remains in the balance. Old Mutual maintains that the former CEO breached rights as preference shareholder. His immediate suspension thereafter, according to Moyo, was unconstitutional and without hearing. Sarita Martin, Facilitator at the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa and Sinesipho Maninjwa, Accountant and Independent Analyst join CNBC Africa to give insight.