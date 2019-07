SSA mobile services subscription to hit 600 million by 2025

According to GSMA Mobile Economy Sub Saharan Africa report 2019, half the population in Sub-Saharan Africa will subscribe to mobile services by 2025. The region still lags behind in 4G adoption. By the end of 2018, 4G accounted for 7 per cent of total connections, compared to the global average of 44 per cent. Jean Francois Le Bihan, Policy Director SSA Government and Regulatory Affairs joins CNBC Africa for more.