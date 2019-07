Stephen van Coller opens up on corruption probe at EOH

In the last 48 hours three key resignations have rocked the EOH boardroom. Zunaid Mayet the CEO of EOH subsidiary Nextec, Rob Godlonton the CEO of the company’s ICT business and Pumeza Bam a non-executive director. Add to this a forensic probe released in the last 24 hours by a group called ENS Afrcia. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Stephen van Coller, CEO, EOH.