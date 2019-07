Enhancing data protection compliance in Nigeria

Nigeria's National Information Technology Development Agency (NNITDA) says the spate at which data of Nigerians are being breached has reached an epidemic rate. The agency launched the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in January which introduced major privacy and data protection compliance obligations for Nigerian companies. Olusola Teniola, President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.