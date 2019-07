Time to invest in exchange traded funds?

Managing your own portfolio has possibly never been harder with the JSE experiencing its fair share of companies with skeletons from Pembury, to Ayo to Tongaat. Is it time to invest in exchange trade funds and if so how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? To find out CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters is joined by Chris Rule, Head of Products and Client Solutions at Coreshares and Mike Brown, Managing Director, etfSA.co.za....