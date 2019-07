Coronation: CBN trying to unlock excess liquidity trapped in banking system

In assessing the recent initiatives by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Coronation Merchant Bank (CMB) says the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is trying to unlock excess liquidity trapped within the banking system in the hope that it will be channelled towards the real economy. Guy Czartoryski, Head of Research at Coronation Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.