Mara Phone CEO Ashish Thakkar on building high quality affordable smartphones

According to International Data Cooperation (IDC), a total of 22.4 million smartphones were shipped into Africa during the second quarter of 2018. Mara phones, first ever made in Africa smartphones are already in the market ready to compete with big players and provide solutions to African needs. Ashish Thakkar, CEO of Mara Phone joins CNBC Africa for more.