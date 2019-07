MEC Lebogang Maile on why public-private collaboration is key to cutting SA’s housing backlog

The City of Ekurhuleni is hosting an event in honour of 10th anniversary of the Mandela Day. CNBC Africa spoke to Lebogang Maile, Gauteng's MEC of human settlements, planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. He emphasised the importance of housing backed by private sector collaboration. Maile spoke on plans for the department in the next 5 years.