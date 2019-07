The challenges of Africa’s mobile growth & how they can be overcome

Africa’s mobile economy has experienced significant growth in the recent years and is expected to generate almost $185 billion or 9.1 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the region by 2023. However, insufficient infrastructure, affordability and political uncertainty could hinder the attainment of the desired targets. Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub Saharan Africa at GSMA joins CNBC Africa for more.