Amnesia, conspiracies & spies dominate Zuma’s testimony at Zondo inquiry

This week money and power meet under one name only – Jacob Zuma. After free flowing opening statement, former President Jacob Zuma’s memory got a bit fuzzy under the glare of probing questions about his presidency, his relationship to the Gupta family and the manner he run government. CNBC Africa explores what this means for the country, the ANC and Zuma....