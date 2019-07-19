How feasible is ‘Made in Kenya Friday’?

During the launch of the Rivatex East Africa Textile Company in Eldoret, Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the 'Made in Kenya Friday' Initiative, in which he urged all public servants and the private sector to support the local textile and clothing industry by wearing at least one garment that is made in Kenya every Friday. But with the import of second hand clothes reaching all-time highs at the end of last year, how feasible is this move? Kenyan Professional Stylist, Amandine joins CNBC Africa for more.