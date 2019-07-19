Judgement on Friday 26th of July in Moyo vs Old Mutual case CNBC Africa reporter Fifi Peters gives an update on Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo’s case as both parties rejected Judge Brian Mashile’s advice to find a solution for all involved. July 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Uncategorized Mandela Day Panel: City of Ekurhuleni tackles poverty and equality on #MandelaDay2019 Videos Zimbabwe battles to curb runaway inflation Videos What Zeder plans to use its multi-billion rand cash windfall on Uncategorized How can disruption in the health-tech space improve Nigeria’s health outcomes? Political Capital Amnesia, conspiracies & spies dominate Zuma’s testimony at Zondo inquiry CEO Interviews Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang on addressing SA’s housing crisis CEO Interviews How this organisation is championing the well-being of employees CEO Interviews Peter Moy-or less satisfied with defence in Old Mutual court case CEO Interviews Safaricom’s Debra Mallowah on how the 4IR can bridge inequality gap Analyst Interviews Here’s what the Sarb rate cut means for the economy, financial assets Southern Africa MEC Lebogang Maile on why public-private collaboration is key to cutting SA’s housing backlog CEO Interviews Mara Phone CEO Ashish Thakkar on building high quality affordable smartphones East Africa How Mastercard is creating efficient intra-Africa payment systems Analyst Interviews Outlook for Brent crude prices Analyst Interviews Financial Derivatives reviews Nigeria’s July MPC meeting & expectations CEO Interviews SARB Governor Kganyago: Why SA’s central bank dropped rates by 25bps Southern Africa Judge Brian Mashile puts forward options for Peter Moyo to be reinstated at Old Mutual CEO Interviews Nigerian govt approves 205 bidders for gas flare commercialisation programme Videos Coronation: CBN trying to unlock excess liquidity trapped in banking system Videos Nigerian Bar Association looks to the future Latest Posts Bitcoin vs Libra: Here are the key differences between the two... July 19, 2019 South Africa’s #PublicProtector says Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament July 19, 2019 Judgement on Friday 26th of July in Moyo vs Old Mutual... July 19, 2019 Mandela Day Panel: City of Ekurhuleni tackles poverty and equality on... July 19, 2019 Zimbabwe battles to curb runaway inflation July 19, 2019 Video Judgement on Friday 26th of July in Moyo vs Old Mutual... July 19, 2019 Mandela Day Panel: City of Ekurhuleni tackles poverty and equality on... July 19, 2019 Zimbabwe battles to curb runaway inflation July 19, 2019 What Zeder plans to use its multi-billion rand cash windfall on July 19, 2019 How can disruption in the health-tech space improve Nigeria’s health outcomes? July 19, 2019