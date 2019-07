Zimbabwe battles to curb runaway inflation

Although Zimbabwean finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has taken on the task to turn around the Zimbabwean economy, the inflation rate is still on the rise. In June, inflation in Zimbabwe hit a high of 176 per cent .This was due to currency issues and the ongoing drought which threatened the countries food security. So is there hope for the crippling Zimbabwean economy? Nathan Hayes, Analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit joins CNBC Africa for more.