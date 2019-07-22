Anglo Platinum shines on solid results Anglo Platinum has delivered a sterling set of results. The platinum group increased headline earnings per share by 120 per cent to R28.15 and they have declared a cash dividend of R3 billion or R11 per share. July 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Nigeria beer wars: Premium segment rebounds Videos Chapel Hill Denham’s economic outlook for Ghana Videos Why this analyst is picking Hyprop as his Hot Stock Videos Auto Policy Bill rejected: What next for Nigeria? Videos Ghana’s benchmark policy rate kept unchanged at 16% Videos Geoff Jennett: Why Emira’s SA Corp buyout plan is a good thing for South Africa Uncategorized SA president Cyril Ramaphosa to seek urgent review of Public Protector’s report Videos Can Africa take the lead in the global renewable energy revolution? Videos Rwandan expo to attract over 450 exhibitors CEO Interviews Habitat for Humanity CEO Patrick Kulati on reigniting the spirit of giving back on #MandelaDay2019 CEO Interviews COMESA CEO Sandra Uwera on the impact of the AfCFTA Analyst Interviews Should Africa tax social media? Closing Bell West Africa Promoting accountability & transparency in Nigeria Closing Bell West Africa Negative sentiment persists on NSE as earnings season kicks off Daily Newsletter Nigeria’s introduces new tax ID system Videos WHO declares DRC Ebola outbreak global health emergency CEO Interviews Driving social impact in Nigeria East Africa How digital technology can boost insurance penetration in Africa Daily Newsletter How feasible is ‘Made in Kenya Friday’? East Africa How African creatives can monetise their craft Latest Posts The biggest wind farm in Africa is officially up and running... July 22, 2019 Nigeria beer wars: Premium segment rebounds July 22, 2019 Chapel Hill Denham’s economic outlook for Ghana July 22, 2019 Why this analyst is picking Hyprop as his Hot Stock July 22, 2019 Zimbabwe increases fuel prices again, what you need to know July 22, 2019 Video Nigeria beer wars: Premium segment rebounds July 22, 2019 Chapel Hill Denham’s economic outlook for Ghana July 22, 2019 Why this analyst is picking Hyprop as his Hot Stock July 22, 2019 Auto Policy Bill rejected: What next for Nigeria? July 22, 2019 Ghana’s benchmark policy rate kept unchanged at 16% July 22, 2019