Can Africa take the lead in the global renewable energy revolution?

Over the weekend Kenya launched Africa's biggest wind power plant. The project is set to boost electricity supply and reduce costs. The giant wind farm of 365 turbines is contributing to the other renewable sources that powers 70 per cent of the country’s electricity, adding to hydropower and geothermal supplies, and all of this is happening at a time when a coal power plant was recently blocked on the Kenyan coast. Analyst, Ken Agutamba joins CNBC Africa for more.