Geoff Jennett: Why Emira’s SA Corp buyout plan is a good thing for South Africa

Emira Property Fund plans to buy out SA Corporate Real Estate, which has garnered a lot of media attention after several board members resigned, Prudential acquired a big chunk of the business and demanded board changes and a probe was launched into one of the oldest property companies in South Africa. This is a deal that could make Emira worth R15.5 billion. Joining CNBC Africa for more on this deal is Geoff Jennett, CEO of Emira....