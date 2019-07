SA tech start-ups selected for Startupbootcamp AfriTech accelerator programme

On this week’s big time segment, CNBC Africa looks at Startupbootcamp's tech accelerator programme. One of the South African contenders has created an app that mines data receipts to boost retail sales. Philip Kiracofe, CEO, Startupbootcamp AfriTech and Co-Founder of Snapslip, Lynton Naicker share more details more.