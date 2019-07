Namibia facing headwinds from SA’s weak growth

There is a race for investment among the economies of Southern Africa and Namibia is no exception. It is hosting an economic summit, with the aim of reviving its frail economy, which analysts expect will hardly growth this year. The summit to be held at the end of the month hopes to attract investment worth at least a billion dollars. Benedict Craven from the Economist Intelligence Unit joins CNBC Africa for more.