How this putty from Krugersdorp connects Africa to the moon

The day Neil Armstrong made his small step for man and giant leap for mankind on July 20 1969. Most people know that, but few know that a small piece of Africa was on the moon years before Armstrong blasted off. It was a piece of putty made in -believe it or not- a factory west of Johannesburg. Intrigued? CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop filed this report.