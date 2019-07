Nigeria Post MPC Panel: Nigeria MPC retains MPR at 13.5%

In its fourth meeting of the year, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the country’s benchmark interest rates unchanged at 13.5 per cent. Bismarck Rewane; CEO of Financial Derivatives, Muda Yusuf, Director-General of Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as well as Nnamdi Nwizu; Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partner all join CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for more....