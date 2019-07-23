Nigeria Pre MPC Panel: What to expect from Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee

As Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee concludes its fourth monetary policy meeting led by Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. 9 of the 11 member-committee voted to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 13.5 per cent in May. Joining CNBC Africa to give insight on what the MPC will decide are Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody's, Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, Muda Yusuf; Director-General of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Nnamdi Nwizu; Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partner....