Nigeria, Siemens sign agreement to boost power supply

Nigeria and German conglomerate, Siemens signed a roadmap to increase power supply in Nigeria to 11,000 megawatts by 2023 Meanwhile, One of Nigeria's largest power distribution companies; Ikeja Electric says it plans to cover about one hundred thousand customers under the Meters Asset Providers Scheme (MAPS). Anthony Youdeowei, CEO of Ikeja Electric joins CNBC Africa for more.