Rwanda intensifies Ebola screening along borders

Rwanda health authorities have confirmed that they are intensifying screening at all points of entry after the death of a Pastor due to Ebola in Goma a Democratic Republic of Congo town bordering the country, In Uganda, President Museveni has embarked on a wealth creation tour while the Kenyan Parliament has started conversation on constitutional changes, these are some of the major headlines that dominated the news this week and joining CNBC Africa to dissect them is Julius Bizimungu from the New Times newspaper.