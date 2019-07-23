Rwanda launches fund to boost research led innovation

Africa invests less than one per cent of it's gross domestic product in research and development, a situation many critics have sighted as holding the continent back if it's to build knowledge based economies. But some African countries seem to differ from this norm, one of those is Rwanda which last week launched the Rwanda Innovation and Research Fund (RIRF) which is expected to boost research led innovation. Yariv Cohen, Principal at the Kigali Innovation Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.