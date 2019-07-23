Understanding privacy rights & data breaches in Nigeria

The recent $5 billion fine levied against Facebook by the U.S consumer protection agency, the Federal Trade Commission brings to the fore issues around data privacy violations globally. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency is investigating alleged breaches of data privacy rights of Nigerians by banks, telecoms firms and some agencies. Ogochukwu Isiadinso, Associate Director for Tax Advisory & Regulatory Services at Andersen Tax joined CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for this discussion....