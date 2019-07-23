Understanding the broader impact of investing in Rwandan cricket

Over the weekend the Rwandan Cricket Association Premier League (RCAPL) for 2019 began, and with it came the announcement of the renewed partnership that they have with Unimoni, former UAE Exchange, as the title sponsor for the league for the 6th year in a row. During the launch the sponsors sited their belief in sports as a powerful tool for social change. President of Rwandan Cricket Association, Eddy Balaba joins CNBC Africa for more.