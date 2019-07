Unpacking FinMin Mboweni’s plan to save Eskom

South Africa's government has allocated an extra R59 billion to struggling state-owned power utility Eskom over the next two years so it can service its debt. A special appropriation bill that was tabled in Parliament today. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the practicality and implementation of the appropriation is Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.