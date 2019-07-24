BRD seeks to recover Rwf22.9 bn in student loans

In 2016, the government and the Development Bank of Rwanda (DBR) signed an agreement to start managing education loan funds as well as conduct recovery process. According to Eric Rutabana, CEO of BRD, the bank has set a target to recover about Rwf22.9 billion before the end of 2023 from now and to recover loans worth about Rwf30 billion by 2025. Claudine Matata, Head of Recovery Unit in the Education Financing Department at Development Bank of Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.