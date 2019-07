JSE-listed retailers fail to ring up the tills

What do Foschini, Shoprite and Massmart all have in common? They with other listed retail shares under-performed the JSE All Share Index. But with a drop in interest rates could this change and which one should you pack into your shopping bag? To find out Edgar Mafoko, Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments and Nick Crail, Senior Fund Manager at Ashburton Investments join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on this episode of Portfolio Watch....