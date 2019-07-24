SA fintech Akiba Digital uses AI tech to help millennials manage their finances

One of the biggest issues that remain as a barrier for youth in Africa is the lack of financial literacy. However, a new project known as Akiba Digital is set to change the ways in which millennials interact with finances by leveraging artificial intelligence technology. With the help of AlphaCode Incubate this industry disruptor may leave its mark on the wallets of young Africans. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Kamogelo Kekana, co-Founder of Akiba Digital.